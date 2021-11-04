Missing San Diego 13-year-old found safe after day-long search

Michael, 13, a missing teenager in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego. (Photo: SDPD)

UPDATE: Authorities announced around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the boy had “been found and returned home, safe and sound.”

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for help finding a missing teenager in San Diego Thursday morning.

The 13-year-old boy, identified as Michael Moura, was last seen shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Charter Avenue and Eldridge Street, not far from Waring Road in Allied Gardens. The Allied Gardens neighborhood is northwest of San Diego State University.

Authorities described MOURA as a white or Hispanic male, five feet, four inches tall and weighing around 113 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts, according to police.

Anyone who sees Michael was asked to call 911.