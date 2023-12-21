SAN DIEGO — Thirteen people, 11 kids and two adults, were taken to a hospital after having trouble breathing due to a possible chlorine leak in a pool at the Mission Valley YMCA, fire officials said.

The chemical exposure occurred at 5505 Friars Road, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Initial reports indicated that there was routine maintenance being done on the outside pool during a swim event when possibly chlorine or another chemical was released.

The conditions of all 13 patients have been labeled as “minor” injuries, from a mild irritation cough to mild shortness of breath, per SDFD.

Environmental and HAZMAT teams are investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the situation at the Mission Valley YMCA and our highest priority is the safety of members and staff,” YMCA responded in a statement.

Firefighters say the Mission Valley YMCA is still operating besides the impacted pool.

