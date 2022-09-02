SAN DIEGO – 13 residents were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, authorities said.

Officials with the San Diego Fire Department first received a call reporting a fire around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Monterey Pine Drive, according to Chief Chris Bable who spoke with OnScene TV.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of one unit. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze but the fire did destroy two units and damage a third, SDFD officials said.

The Red Cross was at the scene Friday morning and was assisting those in need.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but Chief Bable did say that one of the units impacted was undergoing construction and could have been the origin point for the blaze.

The matter remains under investigation by SDFD officials.

