Construction on an affordable housing complex in the Linda Vista neighborhood is underway on June 23, 2022. (County of San Diego Communications Office)

SAN DIEGO — The start of construction began Thursday for the first affordable housing development on an excess property in San Diego County, local officials said.

An empty 4.57-acre plot of land in the Linda Vista neighborhood will be turned into Levant Street Cottages, which is expected to house 150 people, according to County of San Diego spokesperson Tracy DeFore. It includes 127 independent living and senior low-income housing units.

County officials say the complex will remain affordable for 70 years and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

“At least 20% of the units will go toward seniors with 50% or less of the area median income,” DeFore said. “The rest will go to seniors with 60% or less.”

The land, which was once the site of a County Child Welfare Services building, will be leased by developers for $1 a year and cost them $10,000 annually to the county, per officials.

On Wednesday, a new 102-unit affordable housing development in the Valencia Park neighborhood was unveiled by city officials.