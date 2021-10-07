125-mile motorcade to San Diego will honor WWII veteran Sidney Walton

SAN DIEGO — The public is invited to join a 125-mile motorcade planned Thursday to honor beloved World War II veteran Sidney Walton.

Walton was one of America’s oldest WWII veterans. He traveled the country even as he surpassed age 100 on a mission to raise awareness about the shrinking number of World War II veterans. His death at age 102 was announced last week.

The veteran spent much of his adult life in San Diego after leaving college in New York in March 1941 “to join the Army to fight Hitler,” his family said.

Walton was working to meet a lofty goal of visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors “in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made to save America,” his son, Paul, wrote.

Walton came up just 10 states shy of his goal: He visited Oklahoma on Sept. 28 to meet his 40th governor, Gov. Kevin Stitt.

A hero’s sendoff is planned Thursday to recognize Walton’s service to the United States and hard work uplifting other veterans. A police-escorted motorcade will carry Walton from North Hollywood in Los Angeles to San Diego.

“Sidney inspired millions of people across America,” his family wrote. “He raised awareness of the dwindling number of WWII veterans and gave everyone a chance to meet one before there are no more. Now Sidney’s family is giving everyone a chance to pay final respects to Sidney by driving in this one-of-a-kind, 125-mile funeral procession.”

The public is encouraged to participate in the tribute and any type of vehicle is welcome, his family said.

Schedule :

10:15 a.m. – Meet at Pierce Brothers Valhallah Mortuary, 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, L.A.

10:30 a.m. – Motorcade led by LAPD departs Pierce Brothers Mortuary and travels down I-5 to San Diego. Participants can join for as far they want.

Noon -Handover to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to escort the increasingly growing motorcade to El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, Sorrento Valley, San Diego.

1:30 p.m. – Public visitation & commemorations at El Camino’s Chapel of the Bells, outdoor venue. Open casket. San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, Santee Mayor John Minto, and other dignitaries will be present.

2:45 p.m. – Transport of Sidney to nearby gravesite for burial next to his deceased wife, Rena

3 p.m. – Private graveside service and burial

