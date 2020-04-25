1,200 San Diego families fed at SDCCU Stadium amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Boxes of food were distributed Saturday to families at the SDCCU Stadium on Friars Road by Feeding San Diego and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council.

About 1,200 households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were served at the drive-through site, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until the food ran out, said Dana Williams of Feeding San Diego.

A pre-packed box of canned and boxed foods, a frozen chicken or pork item, and a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables was placed in each trunk, Williams said.

Restaurants and organizations are asked to donate food to the distribution program by visiting the Feeding San Diego website, feedingsandiego.org/coronavirus, Williams said.

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit group established in 2007 as a hunger-relief and food rescue organization. The labor council represents more than 136 labor groups with about 200,000 members.

The stadium food distribution is scheduled for every Saturday at 9 a.m.