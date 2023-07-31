SAN DIEGO — A 12-year-old girl on a paddle board was killed in a collision with a personal watercraft Saturday in Mission Bay, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the De Anza Cove area, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 Monday.

An 18-year-old man, of Bellflower, California, was using a personal watercraft when he collided with the girl who was paddle boarding, according to law enforcement.

The victim was brought to shore where first responders took over to perform CPR. She was then taken to a hospital, but later died of her injuries, Sharki confirmed.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, per police.

SDPD’s Harbor Unit is investigating the incident.