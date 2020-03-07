12-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after shooting himself in the leg in a home near Escondido, authorities said.

The boy was handling a gun around 5:40 p.m. Friday when a single round struck him in the leg, according to Sgt. Isaac White of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The address where the shooting occurred was not disclosed by authorities.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and detectives found the gun, White said.

“At this time, the discharge of the (gun) appears to be accidental,” White said. “Detectives are investigating how the juvenile obtained the (weapon).”

The name of the boy was not released.