12-year-old girl hurt by hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 12-year-old girl suffered a broken arm and leg when she was hit by a car while crossing a San Diego street, and the driver never stopped, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 10600 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The girl was crossing the street in a crosswalk but against a red pedestrian crossing signal, Heims said.

“An unknown vehicle was westbound on Tierrasanta Boulevard and struck the pedestrian,” he said. The vehicle drove off, leaving the girl at the scene.

Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment of a broken left humerus and broken left femur, which were not life-threatening injuries, Heims said.