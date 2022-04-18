SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Ryland Fiorito was last seen Monday at Solana Ranch Elementary School in North City, according to authorities. Police say he ran away from the location at 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.

His family said he does not have friends in the area.

SDPD asks if anyone has any information related to Firorito’s whereabouts, please contact the Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22400590.