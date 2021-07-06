12-year-old accidentally shot himself with gun brought to his home by friend: police

The 12-year-old boy who died over the weekend after being found with a gunshot wound at a condominium complex is believed to have shot himself with a gun brought to his home by a friend, authorities reported Tuesday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The 12-year-old boy who died over the weekend after being found with a gunshot wound at a condominium complex is believed to have shot himself with a gun brought to his home by a friend, authorities reported Tuesday.

Chula Vista police said Maximilian “Max” Mendoza was given access to the handgun by a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover Saturday at the home in the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex on Telegraph Canyon Road. Mendoza was said to have accidentally shot himself inside the residence before being moved outside by family members where he was found by police, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital, where he died, Peak said.

Family and friends gathered Monday night to mourn Mendoza, who was remembered as being funny, outgoing and protective of his four sisters, both older and younger.

“Even though he was only 12, you would talk to him and you would feel like you were talking to someone your age,” sister Macy Mendoza said Monday. “He was so mature for his age. He was so wise beyond his years.”

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was questioned by police. According to Peak, investigators are attempting to determine how he came into possession of the weapon as well as determining its owner.

Anyone with information on potential witnesses or suspects is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.