SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials Wednesday announced a loan availability for the acquisition, construction and/or rehabilitation of multi-family affordable housing units.

The funding consists of $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and 120 project-based vouchers, according to José A. Álvarez with the County of San Diego.



“There is a tremendous need for affordable housing in the region, especially for residents with special needs,” said David Estrella, director of HHSA’s Housing and Community Development Services. “The new supportive housing units will provide some of our most vulnerable residents a permanent place to live.”

Extremely low-income people including those with physical or development disabilities, severe mental or substance use disorders, families, elderly, veterans and others will be housed in the units, according to housing officials.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Housing and Community Development Services website or email at community.development@sdcounty.ca.gov