SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., officers screened 855 vehicles and evaluated 22 drivers at 2700 Garnet Ave. Police said 12 of those drivers were taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and each of their vehicles was impounded.

Individuals caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses.

Authorities say checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for “achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

SDPD will be conducting another DUI checkpoint on Dec. 28. Officers encouraged the public to call 911 to report drunk or impaired drivers this holiday season.