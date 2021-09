SAN DIEGO -- Police officers are one of many agencies that have been given a mandate to get their vaccines in San Diego after the announcement two weeks ago from city officials, but one local police union is pushing back and wanting more options.

Roughly nine out of 10 members of the San Diego Police Officers Association who responded to a recent survey oppose COVID-19 vaccination mandates, and about 45% of them say they would rather be fired than comply with such requirements, the head of the SDPOA confirmed Friday. According to city data released in August, about 50% of San Diego Police Department officers have already been vaccinated while 65% of the city’s 11,360 employees were confirmed as being fully vaccinated.