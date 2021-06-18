11 arrested in Vista prostitution sting

VISTA (CNS) – A prostitution task force sting targeting human traffickers and johns netted 11 arrests in Vista, authorities said Friday.

One of the men arrested Thursday was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, according to Sgt. Al Gathings of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The others were cited for soliciting prostitutes and released.

In May, another multi-agency operation targeting demand for prostitution ended with 23 men in custody. The operation followed another sting in San Diego County in April that netted 144 arrests.

Authorities say high-profile stings targeting customers of sex traffickers help disrupt a vicious cycle that feeds the black market, even if they don’t directly lead to the arrest of criminals higher up the chain.