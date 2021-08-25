11 arrested after panga lands at North Island

CORONADO, Calif. — A panga carrying 11 people into the U.S. came ashore at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado Wednesday morning, border officials said, and the group was quickly taken into custody.

The boat was first spotted by authorities around 5:15 a.m. after it made landfall at the naval base. Navy security and Border Patrol agents moved in to arrest all 11 people: nine men and two women who were all adults, according to USBP.

Authorities said each person was identified as a Mexican citizen who had come into the U.S. illegally, and they were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.

Officials did not disclose further details.