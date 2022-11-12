SAN DIEGO — The 10th Annual District 79 Turkey Giveaway took place at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA on Saturday. The event, hosted by Assemblymember Akilah Weber, is meant to give families some security for Thanksgiving.

“We’ve had a hard few years, with the pandemic and now issues with the economy, people want to be able to get out, interact and give back,” said Weber. “And this is what it’s doing for everyone who is here volunteering.”

Thanksgiving could come with a higher price tag this year. With inflation and rising grocery cost, the annual turkey giveaway in San Diego looks to offer some relief. Weber partnered with San Diego Food Bank to hold the event

Volunteers gave away more than a thousand turkeys to families, along with produce and dry pantry items.

Weber said the shared interest in the community helps the event succeed.

“To be able to partner with other organizations in San Diego and throughout the state to get the funds to purchase all of these items,” Weber said. “And to work with a lot of different community organizations to come out and volunteer their time to give back to the community, really give me a warm feeling inside.”