$10K reward offered for info on suspects in sailor’s East County slaying

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A $10,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information in identifying the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Navy man at his La Mesa apartment earlier this year.

The family of Corneilius Donte Brown has offered $9,000, in addition to $1,000 from San Diego County Crime Stoppers, for information leading to an arrest in connection with his April 24 shooting death.

Police say Brown was shot by one of two men who arrived at his front door just before 12:30 a.m. that day on Echo Court.

After the shooting, the suspects — clad in ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts — ran south on Echo Court, then east on Echo Drive, police said.

Brown, who was stationed at Naval Base Coronado, was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died during surgery, according to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at 619-667-7533 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips is available at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.