IMPERIAL, Calif. – Agents with the United States Border Patrol seized 108 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

Agents discovered the narcotics inside a vehicle at the U.S. Route 86 checkpoint Thursday morning around 11 a.m., according to officials with the United States Customs and Border Protection.

During a primary inspection of the vehicle, the driver was referred to the secondary checkpoint lanes where K-9 units alerted agents to the presence of drugs inside of the car, a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Agents discovered multiple vacuumed-sealed packages in the fuel tank, the rear panels, inside three of the four doors, as well as under the center console. The substance inside of the packages later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the narcotics seized was 108.5 pounds and officials say the drugs have an estimated street value of $379,000.

Three individuals inside of the vehicle were placed under arrest by Border Patrol agents and will be facing federal charges, according to officials.