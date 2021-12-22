$10,000 reward offered to find missing Fallbrook woman

Elena Roy, 83, was last seen Wednesday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. (Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff’s investigators Wednesday upped the ante with a $10,000 reward to help find a missing Fallbrook woman who hasn’t been seen since early November.

Numerous searches of the community by deputies and volunteers have turned up few leads in finding 84-year-old Elena Carlotta Roy. Roy was believed to have walked away Nov. 3 from her home in the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. She has dementia and previously needed to be located in 2020 after wandering from her home, investigators say.

Surveillance video from Nov. 2 that was released by the department shows Roy walking in a Fallbrook grocery store the day before she went missing.

Investigators believe Roy was wearing the same clothes the day she went missing as in the video: a tan beanie, a multicolored gray and white short-sleeve shirt, black pants and blue and brown shoes. She also was carrying a brown purse and wears brown and tan framed glasses.

She is described by deputies as being white, 5-foot-4 and weighing 115 pounds with brownish-gray hair and brown eyes.

#MissingPerson @SDSheriff @sdcrimestoppers want your help in locating 84-year-old Elena Roy. She was last seen in Fallbrook on November 3. A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to Elena's whereabouts. Read our news release: https://t.co/fOF7uplZ2Y. pic.twitter.com/FS62IwlZdr — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 22, 2021

According to her family, Roy also has gone by the names Elena Charlotta Lorea and Elena Charlotte Roy. Few other details are available about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Roy or her whereabouts is being asked by deputies to call the department’s homicide unit at 858-286-6286 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at sdcrimestoppers.org.