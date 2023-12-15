SAN DIEGO — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the recent robbery spree at convenience stores and liquor stores across San Diego County.

The Neighborhood Market Association, which represents around 400 stores in the county, is offering the reward.

“We’re going to do everything we can to catch these criminals,” said Arkan Somo, president of the association.

The association also released video of a robbery this week, showing three masked people walking into a North County convenience store and stealing three cash registers.

“If you’ve seen the videos — these criminals, gangs — they’re walking and waving guns as they walk in, to make sure they intimidate and nobody can move, and they do whatever they want and leave. Can somebody guarantee that trigger will not go off?” asked Somo.

More than a dozen stores have been robbed in the past week or so.

Small groups of masked robbers – many described as teens – often armed with handguns, have threatened clerks as they steal cash, alcohol, tobacco and damage property.

So far, there are no reports of anyone hurt during these robberies.

Somo says in all his years in the business, he’s never seen anything like this crime spree.

He says store owners and employees are nervous about what’s going on.

“Today, a father and mother, a brother or sister, leaving their home to go work at a convenience store, and they’re not sure if they’re going to come back. Very nervous, very horrified, very scared — but they’ve got to feed their families,” said Somo.