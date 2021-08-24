$1,000 reward offered information on suspects who shot teen in face

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting a 16-year-old in the face over the weekend in the College Area.

San Diego police say two 16-year-old boys were leaving a party about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive when they were confronted by a group of between 20 and 30 men. The group reportedly accused the teens of throwing a bottle at them and chased them to the 5900 block of Baja Drive, police said in a Tuesday news release.

At that point, two unknown suspects started punching the victim “multiple times.”

When the victim looked up, police say he saw a muzzle flash and “immediately felt pain to his face.” He was taken by his friend to an area hospital for treatment. According to police, the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was hit by fragments from a bullet, sustaining several lacerations to his face and potential permanent damage to his left orbital.

Not much is known about the identities of the suspect. The victim told police the suspects included 20 Hispanic men with thin builds and one heavy set Asian man. One witness told police that the group were 40 “well-dressed” and college-aged Asian men.

They were reported as running away from the incident traveling westbound on Baja Drive.

Erik Alcala, a student at San Diego State University who lives close to where the shooting took place, told FOX 5 that the night of the shooting was “surreal.”

“We turned the corner and you just see this entire street filled with cops,” Alcala said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is being asked by police to call 858-495-7940 or report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and online at sdcrimestoppers.org.