$1,000 reward offered for arrest in animal cruelty case

Photo: San Diego Humane Society

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the public for help in an animal cruelty case after a severely emaciated dog was found dead in Oceanside.

SDHS said someone found the 3-year-old American pit bull in Alamosa Park on March 17 and brought it to the humane society’s Oceanside campus. A veterinarian determined the dog died from starvation.

The humane society said the park where the dog was found is next to an elementary school, middle school and daycare. They’re hoping someone saw the person who abandoned the starving dog.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley said. “There are a lot of people moving around, so we’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the dog’s death. Tipsters can call the anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org.

If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in your neighborhood, you’re asked to report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012 and pressing 1.