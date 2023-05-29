SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — An 100-year-old World War II veteran was honored by the City of Solana Beach during their Memorial day ceremony on Monday.

Wanda Forman, who served as a Petty officer 3rd class in the Navy, was the city’s guest of honor during the ceremony in La Colonia Park.

The veteran spoke briefly while accepting the award, saying “I thank you all for coming and absolutely wonderful veterans and god bless you all.”

Forman worked as a IBM key punch operator during her military tenure, sending news home to the families of soldiers killed in combat as well as those who received a raise.

“You get depressed with all the loss of family and have to tell somebody the sad news,” she said. With her contemporaries gone, Forman said she still remembers their young, vibrant lives together.

“When you were 18, you got a number and were called to serve,” she said. “My brother was first to go. He got back safely, but a lot of his friends did not.”

The Centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27. She said she still lives alone and is as sharp as they make them.

At Monday’s ceremony, Forman was met with widespread adoration, assisted by her son Craig. Afterwards, she had plans to had to the seafood hotspot, Jake’s Del Mar, to get a bite of their Hula Pie.