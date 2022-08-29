SAN DIEGO — Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab breeding facility, the San Diego Humane Society announced Monday.

The dozens of animals rescued from Envigo RMS in Virginia are expected to arrive at Gillespie Field in El Cajon Wednesday, where they will then be taken to SDHS’s El Cajon campus for care.

Envigo kept the animals in “dire circumstances” and a consent decree filed July 15 found that “the company was failing to provide humane care and treatment to the thousands of beagles,” the U.S. Department of Justice said.

“This has been one of the busiest and most challenging summers in recent memory. But we are here to help animals who need us, regardless of where they live. These beagles deserve this second chance and we’re very glad to be able to open our doors to them, just as we will soon ask our community to do,” a quote attributed to SDHS President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said.

About 50 of the beagles will stay with foster volunteers until they are ready for adoption, SDHS said. Rancho Coastal Humane Society and PAWS of Coronado are also helping to place the beagles.

Last month, Helen Woodward Animal Center in Encinitas took in 45 of the rescued dogs.

Anyone who wants to follow along with the rescued beagles or make a donation can do so here.

FOX 5 San Diego’s Hope Sloop contributed to this story.