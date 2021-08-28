10 of the service members killed in Kabul were based at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — The Department of Defense has formally identified all 13 of the U.S. service members killed in a terror attack outside the airport in Afghanistan’s capital this week; 10 were based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.

The service members — nine Marines and one sailor with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division — from the local base were identified as:

Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Cpl. Daegan Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

The other three service members were identified as:

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Knauss was based at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Gee was based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

The service members had been helping people evacuate the nation via the Kabul airport when they were killed in a suicide bombing carried out by members of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, known as ISIS-K. They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020.

The U.S. is entering the final phase of its military withdrawal there, and defense officials said as few as 4,000 service members remained in the nation as of Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

