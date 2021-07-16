$10 million from state budget will fund Chicano Park restorations

SAN DIEGO — Chicano Park is getting a big facelift with $10 million from the state budget.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Chicano Park muralists and representatives of the Chicano Park Steering Committee are announcing Friday the adoption of $10 million in the state’s 2021-2022 budget for restorations of the historic murals and museum at Chicano Park.

A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. Gonzalez’s office says $7.5 million from the budget will go toward the Chicano Park Museum and $2.5 million to mural restorations.

Chicano Park is in the heart of Barrio Logan located in Logan Heights, San Diego’s oldest Mexican-American neighborhood. The park is home to more than 80 paintings on seven acres, the largest concentration of Chicano murals in the world.

The park hosts festivals throughout the year highlighting music and Aztec dance, the biggest being Chicano Park Day in April. It’s also the hub of an emerging arts district with galleries, boutiques, brewpubs and craft coffee shops nearby.