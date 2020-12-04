10 local nonprofits get $10K from Cox

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Cox Charities surprised 10 nonprofit organizations in San Diego County with $10,000 grants, it was announced Friday, to help them address immediate needs in the community focusing on COVID-19 relief, the digital divide and social justice efforts.

Cox Charities is funded by employee donations that are matched by Cox and overseen by a volunteer advisory board of employees. Employees who donated to the foundation were given the opportunity to vote for which organizations they thought were making an essential impact in one of the three focus areas and should be selected for a grant.

The following San Diego County organizations were awarded grants of $10,000:

Alpha Project: The grant will help fund efforts around housing relocation assistance, which has been a key issue during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Casa de Amparo: The grant is intended to assist 30 foster youth living at an onsite facility;

Cesar Chavez Service Club: During the pandemic, the nonprofit has been working with more than 400 families to provide support for basic needs;

Coastal Roots Farm: Over the course of the pandemic, Coastal Roots Farm has distributed more than 58,000 pounds of organic nutrient-dense produce and eggs to vulnerable members of the community, an increase of 35% from the prior year, and more than 15,000 pounds above the initial goal for the year;

Girls Inc.: In light of the social justice events of 2020, Girls Inc. has started a virtual social justice series, “Seeds of Change,” and grant funds will help build this program;

Just in Time for Foster Youth: Foster youth have experienced many disruptions and challenges during the pandemic, and the grant is intended to help fund programs that provide support to those youths;

Neighborhood House Association: As a result of the pandemic, NHA has seen mental health services double and an increase in the need for food. NHA now has seven food distribution sites;

Promises2Kids: Since 1981, Promises2Kids has responded to the needs of foster children and provides support to children removed from their home due to abuse and neglect;

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum: Working through the pandemic to continue providing a hands-on educational experience for children in North San Diego County, the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum features interactive exhibits and programs focused on science, world cultures and art, as well as STEM content and curriculum for every third-grader in the Escondido Union School District;

Urban League of San Diego County: ULSDC has seen a tremendous need for services during the pandemic, and their housing counselors have been working overtime.