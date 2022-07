SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!

In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.

Below, we have compiled a list of 10 farmer’s markets certified by the Farm Bureau of San Diego County that are worth checking out:

Pacific Beach Farmers’ Market

When: Tuesdays from 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Tuesdays from 2:00 – 6:00 pm Where: 4500 Bayard St from Garnet Aveto Hornblend St

San Diego, CA 92109

4500 Bayard St from Garnet Aveto Hornblend St San Diego, CA 92109 Additional info: Accepts EBT

Escondido Farmers’ Market

When : Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to sunset

: Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to sunset Where: 262 E Grand and Juniper, Escondido, California 92025

Coronado Farmers’ Market

When: Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Where: Ferry Landing at 1st Street and B, Coronado, California 92118

Ocean Beach Farmers’ Market

When: Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 4900 block of Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach, California 92107

Carlsbad State Street Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: State St between Carlsbad Village Dr and Grand Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008

Santee Farmers’ Market

When: Wednesdays from 3:00 -7:00 pm

Wednesdays from 3:00 -7:00 pm Where: 9600 Carlton Hills Blvd & Mast Blvd Santee, Ca 92071

Linda Vista Farmers’ Market

When: Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Linda Vista Plaza Shopping Center, 6939 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111

Linda Vista Plaza Shopping Center, 6939 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 Additional info: Accepts EBT, WIC, Credit & Debit

Imperial Beach Farmers’ Market

When : Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 10 Evergreen Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932

10 Evergreen Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Additional info: Accepts EBT

San Diego – Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market

When : Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

: Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where : West Date Street from Kettner Blvd to Union Street, San Diego, CA 92101

: West Date Street from Kettner Blvd to Union Street, San Diego, CA 92101 Additional info: Accepts EBT

Rancho Santa Fe Farmers’ Market

When: Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: 16079 San Dieguito Rd, Rancho Santa Fe, Ca 92091

For a full list of farmers’ markets certified by the Farm Bureau of San Diego County, click HERE.