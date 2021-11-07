10 arrested at overnight DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

Eleven vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 2700 Garnet Ave., which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department. Officers at the checkpoint issued just one citation.

Of the 1,568 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 431 were screened and 14 motorists were evaluated, Obregon said.

