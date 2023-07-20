FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 1-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed by her 3-year-old sibling has been identified, authorities said.

Jessa Osmera was announced as the deceased, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday.

The shooting occurred Monday around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Stagecoach Lane, according to law enforcement.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Osmera with a head injury.

Authorities determined Osmera’s sibling got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot the 1-year-old.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s department said. There were no other injuries in the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate as no arrests have been made at this time.

The name of the 3-year-old will not be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.