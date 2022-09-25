SAN DIEGO — A 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by a man suspected of being under the influence Saturday night in the City Heights area, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 6:45 p.m. at Redwood Street near 39th Street, where the child wandered into the street and was struck by a SUV heading east on Redwood, San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5 on Sunday. The driver then drove away from the scene after the collision.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she did not survive her head injuries, according to police. She has not been identified at this time.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at his home after witnesses told officers the license plate information on the vehicle, a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, linked to the deadly crash. He is suspected of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit and run.

If anyone has information about the incident, police advise to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.