FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday in the Fallbrook area by her 3-year-old sibling when they got ahold of an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot the infant, authorities said.

Deputies received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 1100 block of S. Stagecoach Lane, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they confirmed a 3-year-old got ahold of an unsecured gun, and found the 1-year-old with a head injury, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital but later died due to her injuries despite lifesaving efforts, per the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” Jarjura said.

The investigation is ongoing as there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community, SDSO said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the case and manner of the 1-year-old’s death. Her name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.