1 year later: SDPD still searching for suspects in unsolved murder

SAN DIEGO — It’s been one year since the murder of 58-year-old Randy Taing, and local police say they’re still on the hunt for potential suspects.

Officers found Taing unconscious in his home April 5, 2019 after receiving a 911 call about a man who had been physically assaulted and burglarized in his residence located on the 4100 block of Ashford Street. Taing, who was the owner of the Rose Donuts store, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He later died from the injuries.

No suspects ever were identified in Taing’s murder. Detectives found that he was alone in his home when one or more unknown suspects burglarized it. A safe was determined to have been stolen during the incident, officials say.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit now are offering a $1,000 reward for information to help solve the case.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.