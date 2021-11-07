1 wounded in shooting at San Diego Zoo Safari Park: SDPD

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A person was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in the leg in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, police said.

The shooting happened at 4:34 p.m. at the park, at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, after a report of a domestic violence incident, said Sgt. Kevin Gibson of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim may have been shot accidentally, the sergeant said, and police investigators were on the scene interviewing witnesses to find out exactly what happened.

