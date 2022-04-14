SAN DIEGO — One person was wounded in a shooting near a hotel in the Midway District Thursday, according to authorities.

San Diego police said the department received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the vicinity of Wyndham Garden San Diego near SeaWorld in the 3700 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. One of the callers said they found someone shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their status is unknown at the moment, according to SDPD.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the hotel.

