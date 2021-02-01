1 wounded in deputy-involved shooting on Barona Indian Reservation

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A suspect was taken into custody following a deputy-involved shooting that wounded another person on the Barona Indian Reservation north of Lakeside, authorities said Monday.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available, but it happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Capitan Grande Road, east of Wildcat Canyon Road and north of Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Rand said.

The deputy-involved shooting took place “following a domestic incident,” the department said on Twitter early Monday morning. “A suspect is in custody. A witness was wounded. No deputies were injured.”

The extent of the witness’ injuries was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called in to investigate, as is standard procedure with deputy-involved shootings.

Wildcat Canyon Road was shut down at Painted Rock Road and Ketuul Uunyaa Way. Morning commuters from Ramona were advised to take state Route 67.