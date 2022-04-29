SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol Friday is investigating a shooting in Mission Valley that left one man wounded and went inside a Target for help, authorities said.

Just after 3 p.m., CHP received a call about a “highway violence” incident on westbound Interstate 8, just east of Mission Center Road, CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro said during a press conference Friday.

Someone inside a dark-colored Volkswagen Beetle with California license plates pulled up to a Jeep Wrangler and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the lower extremities, Castro said. The driver of the Volkswagen Beetle, which was occupied by multiple passengers, then drove off in an unknown direction, authorities confirmed. There is no description of the shooter at this time.

“From what it appears it’s highway violence, so it equals to road rage,” Castro said. “We’re trying to tell people do not engage with anybody. If you see anybody get angry at you while you’re driving, start honking their horn, just ignore it and keep driving. Don’t engage ’cause you never know what that person is either thinking about, what their mental state of mind is at the time. Just ignore it and keep driving. Drive to a safe location. Don’t engage.”

The victim, who was the only person in the Jeep Wrangler, pulled into the Mission Valley parking lot and went into a Target to wait for help, according to CHP. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4 p.m. at 1288 Camino Del Rio North, where officers could be seen blocking off the front of the Target and a portion of the store’s parking lot. Authorities said the Target entrance facing Mission Center Road has been closed for the investigation, but people are still allowed in the store.

All lanes of westbound I-8 at Interstate 805 have been closed, authorities said. Cars are being diverted to northbound I-805.

The incident comes two days after a shooting that left a CHP officer wounded just east of the Target on eastbound I-8, located just under I-805.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call CHP at 858-293-6000.

Check back for updates on this developing story.