1 unit destroyed, no injuries reported in El Cajon apartment fire

EL CAJON, Calif. – At least 20 people were evacuated Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in El Cajon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at the Terraza Hills Apartments in the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries have yet been reported, but the fire is believed to have destroyed at least one unit in the complex.

San Miguel Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Justin Fuller said the fire broke out near the kitchen area of a unit on the second level of a three-story apartment building. Fuller said the blaze largely was contained to one unit, though other nearby units suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire at an El Cajon apartment complex leaves 20-30 people displaced. Details tonight on @fox5sandiego at 10 & 11 p.m. video credit: Lamaya Jones pic.twitter.com/pBHY2E0Lvy — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) October 7, 2020

Only one of the apartment’s three tenants were home at the time of the fire and that person was able to leave the unit when the fire started, according to Fuller.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.