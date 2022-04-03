SAN DIEGO – One person was treated for a head injury Saturday afternoon after a home invasion in the 4500 block of Arizona St., San Diego Police Department officials said.

According to John Buttle with SDPD, one male victim was treated for a head injury following a home invasion in North Park. Officer Buttle was unable to confirm whether or not the victim was taken to the hospital for his injury.

At this time, police officials say that there are at least three males believed to be involved in this crime.

Robbery investigators were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

