CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH, Calif. — A person was stabbed Friday evening outside of a post office in Carmel Mountain Ranch, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:47 p.m. outside of a United States Postal Service building at 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, the San Diego Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per SDPD.

Authorities are currently searching for the attacker.

Check back for updates on this developing story.