A suspect was arrested in a stabbing incident in El Cajon on Nov. 22, 2022, police said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.

The victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries from at least one wound.

A female suspect was initially non-compliant inside the residence, however, officers were able to convince the suspect out of the home through the use of non-lethal de-escalation tools and negotiations, said Soulard.

Police arrested the suspect without incident and she was taken to a detention facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.