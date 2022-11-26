A man was stabbed on Friday in the City Heights area, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen on Friday in the City Heights area, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was in an argument with 30-year-old Tyrell Porter, who police say was the victim’s friend, at 4000 Chamoune Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

Heims said Porter had a knife in his hand during the argument and stabbed the victim. The suspect was arrested at his house booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Mid City Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.