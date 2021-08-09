1 stabbed during fight in Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fight between two men in the Bay Terraces area escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded.

The 25-year-old victim arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital shortly after 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim told investigators he had been wounded during a dispute with an unidentified man in a neighborhood in the eastern reaches of the city, west of the intersection of state routes 54 and 125. He was admitted for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury, Officer Sarah Foster said.

The exact location of the stabbing and the reason for the altercation were unclear, and no description of the assailant was released.

