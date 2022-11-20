An altercation between food venders left one person stabbed, police said. (Photo: SIDEO)

SAN DIEGO — One person was stabbed during an argument between food vendors near Petco Park on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

Police said a group of venders got into a verbal argument around 10:30 p.m. at 10th Avenue and K Street when one person stabbed another in the back.

A male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who Heims identified as 21-year-old Yoni Yanes, was arrested a short time later.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.