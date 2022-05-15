SAN DIEGO — A person was shot Sunday near trolley tracks in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

San Diego police received a call shortly after 10 a.m. about a gunshot victim at 19th Street and Commercial Street, which is located near trolley tracks serving the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Orange Line.

The victim was shot in the leg by another man who was last seen riding a bike westbound on Commercial Street wearing a light colored T-shirt with jeans, according to SDPD. The victim’s status is unknown at this time.

Trolley service was initially shut down at 10:14 a.m. and then delayed, police said. The street has since reopened as of 11:20 a.m.

Officers did detain someone down the street from the scene but no arrests have been made, per SDPD.

Check back for updates on this developing story.