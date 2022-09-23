SAN DIEGO — One person was shot near a brewery, prompting a SWAT standoff in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Border X Brewing on Logan Avenue near Sampson Street, San Diego police Lt. Robert Heims told the U-T.

A perimeter was set up at the scene by authorities as they searched for the gunman, according to the paper.

The standoff ended after several hours with a suspect in custody, police said.

No other details were released about the incident.

