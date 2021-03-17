1 shot at Mission Beach hotel

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot Wednesday night at a Mission Beach hotel and three people were injured when the suspect vehicle crashed during a brief police pursuit, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. at the Bahia Resort Hotel on West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police tried to stop a silver Hyundai Elantra spotted leaving the scene. When the suspect vehicle did not stop, police began chasing it. The car crashed into a brick wall in the 4400 block of Mission Boulevard.

Four people were inside the car. One occupant was not injured and was taken into police custody. The 22-year-old male driver, a 20-year-old male passenger and an 18-year-old male passenger were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness who told FOX 5 he called the police about the incident said he heard people arguing before someone opened fire. He said he saw one person running away from the scene followed by multiple cars leaving the area.