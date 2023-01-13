SAN DIEGO — Police on Friday are investigating a shooting in City Heights that resulted in an 18-year-old being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Around 3:53 p.m., police received a call about the gunfire at 44th Street and Orange Avenue, located a few blocks from Herbert Hoover High School, according to the San Diego Police Watch Commander.

SDPD confirmed Herbert Hoover High School was not placed on lockdown.

The status of the victim is uncertain at the moment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.