Man shot once in each leg in motel lobby

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two people after a man was shot inside a motel lobby Tuesday.

San Diego police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was in the lobby at 1801 Logan Avenue, the address for Travelodge, shortly before 11:40 a.m. when two men came up to him. They got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in each leg, police said.

The men then sped off in a gray Acura sedan. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego Central Division detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

